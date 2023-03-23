Menu

Fire

One person in critical condition after rescue from burning Winnipeg bungalow

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 10:39 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters early Thursday morning in the Weston neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at a bungalow on Gallagher Avenue just before 4 a.m., and found the house engulfed in smoke and flames.

The person was found inside during a search of the building and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Within about an hour, the WFPS said, the fire was declared under control, and no additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

