One person in critical condition after rescue from burning Winnipeg bungalow

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters early Thursday morning in the Weston neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at a bungalow on Gallagher Avenue just before 4 a.m., and found the house engulfed in smoke and flames.

Read more: Vacant Winnipeg house a total loss after 2nd fire in weeks

The person was found inside during a search of the building and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Within about an hour, the WFPS said, the fire was declared under control, and no additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.