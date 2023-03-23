Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Low-cost airline Lynx to offer summer service between Hamilton and Vancouver

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 9:54 am
Ticket sales for flights between Hamilton and Vancouver on Lynx Air began Mar. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Ticket sales for flights between Hamilton and Vancouver on Lynx Air began Mar. 23, 2023. Global News
Low-cost air carrier Lynx Air is set to add a pair of routes between Hamilton, Ont. and Vancouver, B.C.

Lynx says seasonal summer offerings between John C. Munroe International Airport (YHM) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) will begin April 16 and run three times per week.

The carrier expects that route to increase to five times per week by July operating as a “through flight” with a stop at Calgary International Airport (YYC).

Ticket sales began on Wednesday from $89, one way between Hamilton and Vancouver.

Lynx revealed the offering in an announcement Wednesday tied to “more ultra-affordable links” between Kelowna, Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver.

It also unveiled a route between Toronto to Kelowna with starting prices as low as $85 one way.

The Calgary-based airline, which began operating in 2022 with a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, now has 16 destinations on its travel list.

It’s expected to offer over 240 flights per week across North America by the summer.

Lynx currently runs flights twice a week between Hamilton and Calgary.

Hamilton, Hamilton news, Air Travel, hamilton airport, Hamilton International Airport, ultra low cost carrier, Low Cost Airline, Lynx Air, john c munro, no frills airline
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

