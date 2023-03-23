Low-cost airline Lynx to offer summer service between Hamilton and Vancouver

See more sharing options

Low-cost air carrier Lynx Air is set to add a pair of routes between Hamilton, Ont. and Vancouver, B.C.

Lynx says seasonal summer offerings between John C. Munroe International Airport (YHM) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) will begin April 16 and run three times per week.

The carrier expects that route to increase to five times per week by July operating as a “through flight” with a stop at Calgary International Airport (YYC).

Ticket sales began on Wednesday from $89, one way between Hamilton and Vancouver.

Lynx revealed the offering in an announcement Wednesday tied to “more ultra-affordable links” between Kelowna, Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver.

It also unveiled a route between Toronto to Kelowna with starting prices as low as $85 one way.

The Calgary-based airline, which began operating in 2022 with a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, now has 16 destinations on its travel list.

It’s expected to offer over 240 flights per week across North America by the summer.

Lynx currently runs flights twice a week between Hamilton and Calgary.