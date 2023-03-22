Menu

Canada

Break-in, vandalism at Foothills Medical Centre delays surgeries

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 5:41 pm
McCaig Tower at the Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary. View image in full screen
McCaig Tower at the Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary. Global News
Calgary police are investigating a break-in at the Foothills Medical Centre.

At around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police received calls of a break-in at the medical centre at 1403 29 Street N.W. Police said those reports included details of a person causing damage inside one of the buildings on the medical centre campus.

“No people were harmed and hospital security helped remove the man from the building. Upon arrival, police took one man into custody,” police said in a statement.

Alberta Health Services confirmed a building on the campus suffered some vandalism, temporarily impacting surgical and inpatient lab services.

Read more: Mauro Chies to become Alberta Health Services’ new president and CEO

“Some scheduled surgical procedures which required rapid lab services during surgery were delayed. All cases were reviewed by our medical teams to ensure the ongoing safety of patients and most surgeries were accommodated,” AHS spokesperson James Wood said in a statement Wednesday.

“However, due to the delay, a small number of procedures unfortunately needed to be postponed and rescheduled. Those postponed procedures are being rebooked and some of those procedures are occurring today.

“We understand this is upsetting for patients and families, but it was the best decision to maintain patient safety.”

AHS confirmed there were 79 surgeries scheduled for Tuesday and full lab services returned by 12:30 p.m.

