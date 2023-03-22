Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba police make arrest in 2019 homicide on Birdtail Sioux First Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 2:25 pm
A Manitoba First Nations Police Service patrol cruiser. View image in full screen
A Manitoba First Nations Police Service patrol cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba police have made an arrest in connection to the death of a man on Birdtail Sioux First Nation more than four years ago.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) along with RCMP have been investigating the 28-year-old man’s death since January 2019.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of Sagkeeng First Nation man

Police have said they were first called to a report of a man in cardiac arrest at a home in the community, roughly 294 kilometres west of Winnipeg, but instead found the victim had been stabbed to death.

Police haven’t identified the victim or released any further information about what investigators believe led to his killing.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of Sagkeeng First Nation man'
Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of Sagkeeng First Nation man

A media release sent out at the time of the homicide said investigators had interviewed “persons of interest who were with the victim during the course of the day prior to the 911 call being placed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Until this week, no arrests had been announced in the case.

Trending Now

Read more: Meth, weapons seized after driver flees traffic stop north of Winnipeg: RCMP

On Wednesday police said a 28-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter.

The woman was held in police custody. The MFNPS and officers from the RCMP’s major crimes unit continue to investigate.

RCMPHomicideWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPManslaughterBirdtail Sioux First NationManitoba First Nations Police Servce
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers