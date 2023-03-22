Manitoba police make arrest in 2019 homicide on Birdtail Sioux First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba police have made an arrest in connection to the death of a man on Birdtail Sioux First Nation more than four years ago.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) along with RCMP have been investigating the 28-year-old man’s death since January 2019.

Police have said they were first called to a report of a man in cardiac arrest at a home in the community, roughly 294 kilometres west of Winnipeg, but instead found the victim had been stabbed to death.

Police haven’t identified the victim or released any further information about what investigators believe led to his killing.

A media release sent out at the time of the homicide said investigators had interviewed “persons of interest who were with the victim during the course of the day prior to the 911 call being placed.”

Until this week, no arrests had been announced in the case.

On Wednesday police said a 28-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter.

The woman was held in police custody. The MFNPS and officers from the RCMP’s major crimes unit continue to investigate.