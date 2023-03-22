Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets to play top-seed Seattle in first round of playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets will be travelling south, not north, when the playoffs begin at month’s end.

On Tuesday night, Kelowna’s playoff position was cemented when the Vancouver Giants tripped up the Portland Winterhawks 3-2 in overtime.

The win pushed seventh-place Vancouver (27-31-5-3) to 62 points in Western Conference standings, six more than eighth-place Kelowna (26-36-4-0) at 56 points.

With just two games left, both against Vancouver this weekend, the Rockets are unable to catch the Giants. In turn, that means Kelowna will face first-place Seattle (53-9-1-2) in the first round, with Vancouver playing second-place Kamloops (47-12-4-2).

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Seattle doubled up visiting Kamloops 6-3 and locked up first place overall in Western Conference standings.

The Thunderbirds, who have three games left, have 109 points, nine more than Kamloops at 100 points.

The game in Kent, Wash., was close until the T-Birds scored three times in the second, erasing a 2-1 deficit after the first period and taking a 4-2 lead heading into the third.

“I thought we got stronger as the game went on,” Seattle head coach Matt O’Dette said on the team’s webpage. “Which is kind of a trend for us. We’d like to be better earlier in the game, but a good hockey game. Two good teams going at it.”

The Blazers outshot Seattle 37-34 and were also 2-for-4 on the power play. Seattle was 1-for-3 with the extra man.

The two teams meet again, in Kamloops, on Wednesday night. Game time is 7 p.m., and it should be a likely heavyweight preview of this year’s Western Conference final. Notably, Seattle and Kamloops met in last year’s conference championship, with the T-Birds winning the series 4-3.

Meanwhile, Kelowna and Seattle will meet in the first round for the second consecutive year. In the 2022 playoffs, the T-Birds ousted the Rockets 4-1, outscoring them 24-10, though the last two games went to overtime.

Seattle will host Games 1 and 2, on March 31 and April 1, respectively. Kelowna will host Games 3 and 4 on April 4-5.

In head-to-head games this season, Seattle went 4-0 against Kelowna. Their last meetings were Dec. 30 and 31, with the T-Birds winning 4-1 and 2-0.

After that date, though, the Rockets traded their captain, Colton Dach, to Seattle for forward Ty Hurley, defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt and a trio of conditional draft picks.

However, the 6-foot-4 Dach has seen limited playing time with the T-Birds, having played just six games because of injuries. He did play in Tuesday night’s game.

Kelowna will wrap up its regular-season schedule this weekend with a home-and-home set with Vancouver. The two-game set will start Friday night, 7:05 p.m., in Kelowna, then shift to Langley for Saturday night.