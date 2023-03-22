S&P/TSX composite up as energy stocks rise, U.S. stock markets mixed ahead of Fed

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed ahead of the latest interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.58 points at 19,724.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.65 points at 32,536.95. The S&P 500 index was up 1.79 points at 4,004.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.50 points at 11,879.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.92 cents US compared with 72.96 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up 48 cents at US$70.15 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.25 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$13.00 at US$1,954.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.04 a pound.