Canada

Transportation Safety Board report on sinking says fishing boat needed stability test

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2023 9:28 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia search for missing scallop fishers suspended after two days'
Nova Scotia search for missing scallop fishers suspended after two days
The search for a group of scallop fishers in the Bay of Fundy has been suspended, one day after the scallop fishing vessel Chief William Saulis sank. As Ross Lord reports, it's the latest in a series of tragedies Nova Scotia has been dealt this year – Dec 16, 2020
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in a report released today that a scallop dragger that sank off Nova Scotia should have been tested for stability, given major changes made to the boat.

The 2020 sinking of the Chief William Saulis, which resulted in six deaths, prompted an investigation that found a stability assessment would have likely given the crew knowledge of the risks they faced.

Read more: Amid fishing deaths, calls rise for small boats to have stability checks

The report says Yarmouth Sea Products Ltd. had added a heavy A-frame to the top of the dragger, a protective stern plate at the back of the boat, and installed covers to close the holes that allow water to flow off the deck.

On Dec. 15, 2020, the modified vessel capsized in the Bay of Fundy during a gale as it returned to its home port in Digby, N.S.

Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis. View image in full screen
Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis. Facebook, Background photo courtesy of Katherine Bickford

The report says it had 2,700 kilograms of scallops stacked almost two metres high on its deck, which likely contributed to the boat’s instability by sliding around and potentially blocking drainage.

The bodies of Eugene (Geno) Michael Francis, Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes and captain Charles Roberts were never recovered after the 17-metre vessel went down off Delaps Cove.

Read more: Transport Canada must be ‘more vigilant,’ relatives say two years after N.S. sinking

The body of crew member Michael Drake was swept up on the rocky shoreline.

Transport Canada has said a stability assessment wasn’t required when it conducted an inspection in April 2017 — three months before regulations requiring assessments for vessels with major modifications came into effect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.

