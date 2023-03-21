Menu

Crime

Teen girl arrested in connection with homicide in God’s Lake, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 5:52 pm
Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP. File / Global News
RCMP say they have arrested a 17-year-old girl after a homicide in God’s Lake, Man., on Sunday.

At 8:25 p.m., officers went to a home in the northern Manitoba community for the report of an injured 18-year-old woman.

She was taken to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries and died shortly thereafter.

Read more: Winnipeg boy, 16, arrested after woman assaulted, robbed while on a walk

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested a 17-year-old female, from Gods River, who was charged with manslaughter. She was remanded into custody for a court appearance on March 22, in Thompson Provincial Court.

RCMP say the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

God’s Lake Narrows RCMP continues to investigate.

CrimeRCMPManitobaHomicideManitoba crimeNorthern ManitobaYouth CrimeGods Lake
