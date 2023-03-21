Teen girl arrested in connection with homicide in God’s Lake, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they have arrested a 17-year-old girl after a homicide in God’s Lake, Man., on Sunday.

At 8:25 p.m., officers went to a home in the northern Manitoba community for the report of an injured 18-year-old woman.

She was taken to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries and died shortly thereafter.

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested a 17-year-old female, from Gods River, who was charged with manslaughter. She was remanded into custody for a court appearance on March 22, in Thompson Provincial Court.

RCMP say the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

God’s Lake Narrows RCMP continues to investigate.

