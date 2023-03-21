U.K. man gets life sentence after drunkenly telling police ‘what happened’ at murder scene

Send this page to someone via email

Some people would benefit from talking less about themselves — and then there’s this guy.

A man in the U.K. has been found guilty of murder after returning “heavily intoxicated” to the scene of his own crime to tell police “what happened,” according to a press release from Essex Police.

On March 14, Marek Hecko, 26, of Essex, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for the murder of Adrian Ellingford, 44. Hecko “seriously assaulted” Ellingford last July and the father of two eventually succumbed to his injuries. The BBC reported Ellingford was stabbed in the back twice.

When a local officer arrived at the scene of the crime, a drunk Hecko, who was carrying a large bottle of brandy, started telling officers that he knew the people involved in the incident and he could help explain what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

“After becoming confrontational, he was arrested and whilst in custody, he was identified as the main suspect,” Essex Police wrote.

Bodycam footage taken of Hecko when he turned up at the crime scene showed him slurring and swaying as he talked to an officer, gripping a mostly empty bottle.

“I know what happened,” he said, stumbling over his words. “And you need me to figure out what happened. If you don’t have me, you don’t know what happened.”

“This city is mine,” he said at one point in the conversation.

During Hecko’s trial, the 26-year-old claimed he had heard about the violent attack on the news, “despite the news being nowhere online and on social media at this point,” police said.

The court learned that Ellingford was with Hecko’s ex-girlfriend on the night of his death, and that Hecko had “exhibited stalking behaviours” toward his former partner.

Ellingford woke up Hecko’s ex-partner to say someone was in the house before collapsing with a knife in his back.

Read more: Body found beside Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a senseless attack on Adrian, which has left two children without a father,” said Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe. “I hope that they can move forward and find some closure now that Hecko is behind bars.”

Ellingwood’s wife Laura read a victim impact statement in court during Hecko’s trial, describing Ellingwood as an “amazing husband, loving son, a caring brother, a friend to many and most importantly a truly brilliant father.”

She said that telling her two children, 10 and 12 years old, that their father “was never coming home was the most painful and heartbreaking thing that I have ever had to do.”

“They will not have Adrian with them through the milestones in their lives. He will never be able to teach them to drive, buy them their first drink or to celebrate their academic achievements. He will never see them grow up into young men who will have partners and families of their own. No one will ever be able to replace their dad,” she said.

“Adrian, you will always be missed by us as your family and you will always hold a special place in our hearts. We miss you every day and love you forever.”