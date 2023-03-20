Accused in London, Ont. stabbing that triggered standoff returns to court

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of fatally stabbing a man and shooting two officers during the daylong standoff in northeast London, Ont., that followed made his second court appearance on Monday.

On March 11 at around 5 a.m., Joel Cameron, 41, of London was found at an apartment building at 621 Kipps Lane by first responders.

Police say Cameron had numerous stab wounds and was later pronounced dead.

An hours-long standoff ensued, during which two London Police Service (LPS) were struck by a single bullet, according to acting chief Trish McIntyre.

While seriously injured, police said as of last week, both officers have been released from hospital care.

By 8:30 p.m. that day, police had taken Adrian Campbell, 42, of London into custody.

He was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Days later, police announced the additional arrest of Devon Ferguson-Feit, 28, who is charged with second-degree murder.

A London, Ont., police cruiser outside 621 Kipps Lane on March 13 following an hours-long standoff at the apartment complex on March 11.

Campbell made his second court appearance on Monday morning during a brief hearing he attended virtually from the confines of London’s Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

Campbell said he would be represented by local defence attorney Lakin Afolabi, who was not present during Monday’s hearing.

The court ruled to have Campbell return on Wednesday, so that he could have time to obtain legal aid and Afolabi could review relevant disclosure.

Ferguson-Feit is also due in court that day.

In the meantime, the LPS’s handling of the incident remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Often referred to as Ontario’s police watchdog, the SIU is responsible for investigating circumstances involving police that have resulted in a death or serious injury, or if a firearm was discharged at a person.

The SIU told Global News it invoked its mandate and launched an investigation after learning Campbell had suffered a serious injury that was sustained during the course of his arrest.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.