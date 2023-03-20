Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Einarson beats Italy’s Constantini 7-2 at women’s world curling championship

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 9:37 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s Kerri Einarson defeated Italy’s Stefania Constantini 7-2 in round-robin play at the world women’s curling championship.

Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris improved to 3-1 after six draws of play at the Goransson Arena.

Italy faced a triple-raise double-takeout to score in the ninth end but gave up a steal of two to end the game.

Read more: Good things come in threes? Gimli, Man.’s Einarson seeks top of world curling podium

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team will play Scotland’s Rebecca Morrison later Monday.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will qualify for the playoff round. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

Einarson won bronze at last year’s world championship in Prince George, B.C.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling'
Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling
CurlingKerri EinarsonVal SweetingShannon BirchardWomen's Curling ChampionshipBriane HarrisGimli curlers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers