Canada

Regina pub brings back St. Patrick’s Day dancing after pandemic halt

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 6:59 pm
Shannon's Pub and Grill had a shoulder-to-shoulder turnout for this year's St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Two years after the pandemic halted activities, a Regina pub had a shoulder-to-shoulder turnout for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

“It’s been quite difficult, obviously, for a lot of businesses, but especially for our business and restaurant,” said Thomas Shannon.

Shannon’s Pub and Grill located in the Cathedral neighbourhood kicked off St. Patrick’s Day with breakfast, music, dancing and entertainment.

Shannon is the brother of the owner of Shannon Pub and Grill and says everyone’s enthusiasm is back after the pandemic.

“Everyone’s in high spirits after COVID and everyone is enjoying themselves,” he said. “No more downers so it’s just great.”

Catherine Lee came all the way from Ireland to celebrate the Irish holiday with her friends in Saskatchewan.

“I’m impressed,” she said. “They’ve definitely put on a good show for St. Patrick’s Day … I’m here to have a good time.”

COVID-19Saskatchewan NewsPandemicRegina NewsSt. Patrick's DaySt. Paddy's DayGreen BeerShannon Pub
