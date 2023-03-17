Man wanted after allegedly aiming fireworks, uttering threats at 3 Peel police divisions

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect after fireworks were aimed at three police stations in Mississauga and Brampton.

On Sunday just after 10 p.m., police allege a man went to two police stations in Mississauga — one near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue, and one near Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas Street — and one in Brampton — near Hurtontario Street and County Court Boulevard — and “projected fireworks in the direction of each division.”

Then a few days later, on Thursday, police allege the same suspect contacted three Peel Regional Police divisions and uttered threats.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 50-year-old Darbara Mann, of no fixed address.

He is wanted for mischief, fleeing police, and uttering threats.

Police said they believe the suspect is driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with a push bar on the front and Saskatchewan licence plate 612 MVS.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact police. They are also urging the suspect to turn himself in.