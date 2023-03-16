Youths charged after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car, pen gun seized

Send this page to someone via email

Police say four youths have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Ajax, Ont.

Ontario Provinial Police said the youths allegedly attempted to flee from police in a stolen vehicle on Salem Road.

Police said the youths were charged with stolen property “and other offences.”

According to police, one of the accused was also charged with weapons offences after a .22-calibre pen gun was seized.

Yes, this is a gun! Four youths arrested after trying to flee from police in a stolen vehicle on Salem Rd #Ajax. #TorontoOPP charged all youth with stolen property and other offences. One youth also charged with weapons offences after locating a .22 cal pen gun. pic.twitter.com/6vqJtbVWis — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 16, 2023