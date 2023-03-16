Youths charged after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car, pen gun seized

Police say four youths have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Ajax, Ont.
Ontario Provinial Police said the youths allegedly attempted to flee from police in a stolen vehicle on Salem Road.
Police said the youths were charged with stolen property “and other offences.”
According to police, one of the accused was also charged with weapons offences after a .22-calibre pen gun was seized.
More on Crime
- 2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed: ‘Unthinkable and horrific tragedy’
- Father-to-be and ‘snow angel’: Slain Edmonton officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan remembered
- 8 police officers killed on the job across Canada in the past 6 months
- ‘Constant’ fear in my house, U.S. woman testifies about impact of Quebec abduction
Comments