Youths charged after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car, pen gun seized

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 8:23 pm
Police say four youths have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Ajax, Ont.

Ontario Provinial Police said the youths allegedly attempted to flee from police in a stolen vehicle on Salem Road.

Police said the youths were charged with stolen property “and other offences.”

According to police, one of the accused was also charged with weapons offences after a .22-calibre pen gun was seized.

