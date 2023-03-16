Menu

Canada

Pornhub owner MindGeek purchased by private equity firm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 4:09 pm
The Pornhub website is shown on a computer screen in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. PornHub parent company MindGeek is being acquired by private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners. View image in full screen
The Pornhub website is shown on a computer screen in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. PornHub parent company MindGeek is being acquired by private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners. The Canadian Press
Private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners (ECP) is acquiring MindGeek, the owner of Pornhub.

The terms of the transaction are not being publicly disclosed.

Read more: Pornhub settles lawsuit brought by 50 women, including Canadians

In a news release, ECP says MindGeek is committed to quality adult entertainment made by and for consenting adults.

The Ottawa-based private equity firm says it will support MindGeek with furthering its research and adoption of the best available online safety protocols.

Trending Now

Read more: New Meta-funded tool helps teens remove explicit images online

MindGeek, which was founded in 2004, includes a large portfolio of adult entertainment properties.

Story continues below advertisement

In the news release, the Montreal-based company says it looks forward to working with ECP.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

