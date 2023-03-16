Pornhub owner MindGeek purchased by private equity firm

See more sharing options

Private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners (ECP) is acquiring MindGeek, the owner of Pornhub.

The terms of the transaction are not being publicly disclosed.

In a news release, ECP says MindGeek is committed to quality adult entertainment made by and for consenting adults.

The Ottawa-based private equity firm says it will support MindGeek with furthering its research and adoption of the best available online safety protocols.

MindGeek, which was founded in 2004, includes a large portfolio of adult entertainment properties.

In the news release, the Montreal-based company says it looks forward to working with ECP.