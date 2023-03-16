Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

‘Family Feud’ contestant accused of wife’s murder made haunting joke on show

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 5:33 pm
A split image of Timothy Bliefnick, as he appeared on Family Feud in 2020 and in his mugshot. View image in full screen
A split image of Timothy Bliefnick, as he appeared on Family Feud in 2020 and in his mugshot. Family Feud / Quincy Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Family Feud contestant has been accused of killing his estranged wife, and resurfaced jokes he made on the show about his marriage are raising eyebrows.

Timothy “Tim” Bliefnick, 39, was arrested Monday in Quincy, Ill., and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion, police said in a press release.

His wife, Rebecca “Becky” Bliefnick, 41, was found dead in her home on Feb. 23, her body riddled with bullets. A family member had gone to her home to check on her, after she failed to pick up her three kids from school.

“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said on the department’s Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.”

Bliefnick previously made headlines for appearing with his parents and siblings on the game show Family Feud. Clips of his appearance, which contain an ominous-sounding joke, have resurfaced following Becky’s death.

Tim Bliefnick (centre) appeared with his family members on “Family Feud” in 2020. View image in full screen
Tim Bliefnick (centre) appeared with his family members on “Family Feud” in 2020. Family Feud

“What’s your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” host Steve Harvey asked in an episode that aired in January 2020.

“Honey, I love you, but, ‘said I do,'” Bliefnick replied, prompting a mixed reaction from the crowd.

He continued to joke: “Not my mistake, not my mistake – I love my wife. I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking to Fox News, Bliefnick’s attorney Casey Schnack said the Family Feud comment was merely a joke and not relevant to Bliefnick’s separation from his wife.

Read more: Grifter who faked being a cancer-stricken Marine sentenced to 6 years

“It’s a game show. A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn’t make one a murderer,’ Schnack stated.

Trending Now

KHQA reports that Bliefnick and his wife were married in 2009, but at the time of her death were undergoing divorce proceedings after having been separated for “several years.” After they separated, they filed restraining orders against each other.

Becky Bliefnick was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23, 2023.
Becky Bliefnick was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23, 2023. GoFundMe

In a GoFundMe to raise money for a scholarship in her name, Becky Bliefnick was described as a devoted mother.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Violent monkey killed after ripping woman’s ear ‘like a piece of paper’

“Despite the circumstances of her death, she is remembered for the life she cherished – a life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family,” her sister, Sarah Reilly wrote.

“She leaves behind three young children and an entire community who loved her more than anything. Becky always envisioned herself working hands-on in the medical profession, so it was no surprise when she chose a career in nursing — her true calling — where she was able to provide care and comfort to people on a daily basis.”

Click to play video: '‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant says he’s ‘trapped in loveless marriage’'
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant says he’s ‘trapped in loveless marriage’
Family Feudbecky bliefnickbecky bliefnick deadfamily feud murdermurder suspect family feud answermurder suspect family feud commentstim bliefnicktim bliefnick family feudtim bliefnick family feud answerTimothy BliefnickTimothy Bliefnick chargedTimothy Bliefnick family feud
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers