Amherstview, Ont. lawyer has licence revoked

An Amherstview, Ont., lawyer has had his licence to practise law revoked by the Law Society Tribunal.

Barry Stephen Bien must cease practising law immediately, after several cases of professional misconduct.

In the decision made last month, the law society found that from 2016 to 2019, Bien had been absent from court proceedings, as well as not notifying clients of their court dates on cases that included child custody matters.

The society also found that Bien had failed to submit documents related to some of his cases. For some clients, the result was the incurring of substantial costs.

It was also decided that Bien had for years put off tribunal proceedings due to a medical condition, but never actually provided documentation as to why his medical condition would prevent him from going through with the hearing.

Bien is due to repay $20,000 to the law society for their legal fees.