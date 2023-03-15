Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, teen charged a year after homicide in Moose Lake

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 4:38 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Man and a teenager have been charged in connection with a man’s homicide in Moose Lake, Man., just over a year ago.

Police have previously said a severely injured man was found at a home in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 2:30 a.m. March 5, 2022.

Read more: Moose Lake RCMP investigate killing of man, 18

The unidentified 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t said how the man was killed.

Click to play video: 'Teen arrested in connection with Amherst homicide'
Teen arrested in connection with Amherst homicide

On Wednesday Moose Lake RCMP announced two arrests,

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They say a 22-year-old man from Moose Lake was arrested Feb. 24.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate Moose Lake homicide

A 17-year-old male, also from Moose Lake, was arrested Monday. Both accused have been charged with manslaughter, and both remain in police custody.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
RCMPManitobaHomicideWinnipeg crimeManslaughterMoose Lake RCMPMoose Lake crimeMoose Lake manslaughter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers