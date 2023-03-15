Man, teen charged a year after homicide in Moose Lake

See more sharing options

Man and a teenager have been charged in connection with a man’s homicide in Moose Lake, Man., just over a year ago.

Police have previously said a severely injured man was found at a home in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 2:30 a.m. March 5, 2022.

The unidentified 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t said how the man was killed.

On Wednesday Moose Lake RCMP announced two arrests,

They say a 22-year-old man from Moose Lake was arrested Feb. 24.

A 17-year-old male, also from Moose Lake, was arrested Monday. Both accused have been charged with manslaughter, and both remain in police custody.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.