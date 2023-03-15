Man, teen charged a year after homicide in Moose Lake

Man and a teenager have been charged in connection with a man’s homicide in Moose Lake, Man., just over a year ago.
Police have previously said a severely injured man was found at a home in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 2:30 a.m. March 5, 2022.
The unidentified 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police haven’t said how the man was killed.
Teen arrested in connection with Amherst homicide
On Wednesday Moose Lake RCMP announced two arrests,
Trending Now
They say a 22-year-old man from Moose Lake was arrested Feb. 24.
A 17-year-old male, also from Moose Lake, was arrested Monday. Both accused have been charged with manslaughter, and both remain in police custody.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
More on Crime
Comments