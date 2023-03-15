RVH receives near-perfect score during accreditation assessment

Send this page to someone via email

Patients in the Barrie, Ont., area should be happy to hear that Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has received an “exemplary standing” accreditation during a review.

Accreditation Canada is an independent third party that assesses health and social service organizations, with the help of the Health Standards Organization.

The health organization announced Tuesday that the accreditation organization awarded it the highest possible performance designation.

“It sends a clear, strong message to our region that patients can have great confidence in the care they receive at RVH. It’s a testament to the dedication, knowledge and skill of the people who work, practice, volunteer and learn at RVH,” said Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO.

The decision comes after Accreditation Canada visited the health organization for four days in early February. RVH said surveyors reviewed every aspect of the health organization’s programs, policies and practices.

The health centre was evaluated on approximately 2,700 standards, where surveyors determined RVH met 100 per cent of the Required Organizational Practices and 99.4 per cent of the accreditation standards.

“The survey team leader said, ‘One of RVH’s strengths is the can-do attitude of TEAM RVH. We felt it as soon as we entered this building — it was palpable. Your strength is your people,’” says Hunt.

“A huge amount of work has gone into preparing for accreditation, and I am enormously proud of TEAM RVH and the way they work together to coordinate care, provide support and promote a positive environment.”

Accreditation is voluntary for Canadian health-care organizations and is intended to help organizations identify what they do well and opportunities for improvement.