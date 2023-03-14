Winnipeg police investigating after woman threatened, injured at knifepoint

A woman was threatened at knifepoint after a man asked her for directions, Winnipeg police say.
On Friday at 10 p.m., police received a report about a woman who had been threatened at knifepoint by an unknown man while she walking near Mandalay Drive and Rolmount Road.
Police say the woman in her 20s was approached by a man who asked for directions and during their conversation, the man pointed the knife at her and uttered sexually explicit language.
The woman pushed the man away to escape and she sustained a minor injury from the knife.
Police are looking for the suspect. He is described as a man in his 20s wearing dark clothing with a black surgical mask.
Anyone with information, including possible home surveillance in this area, is asked to call the Sex Crime Unit at 204-986-6245.
