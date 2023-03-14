Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating after woman threatened, injured at knifepoint

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 6:39 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
A woman was threatened at knifepoint after a man asked her for directions, Winnipeg police say.

On Friday at 10 p.m., police received a report about a woman who had been threatened at knifepoint by an unknown man while she walking near Mandalay Drive and Rolmount Road.

Police say the woman in her 20s was approached by a man who asked for directions and during their conversation, the man pointed the knife at her and uttered sexually explicit language.

Read more: Suspect in Winnipeg bus stop knifepoint robberies now charged in sexual assault

The woman pushed the man away to escape and she sustained a minor injury from the knife.

Police are looking for the suspect. He is described as a man in his 20s wearing dark clothing with a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information, including possible home surveillance in this area, is asked to call the Sex Crime Unit at 204-986-6245.

Manitoba justice minister calls on feds to help curb knife violence
CrimeManitobawinnipegWinnipeg crimeWPSknifepointKnife Crime
