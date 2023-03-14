Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston Police searching for multiple suspects in violent west end attack

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 4:49 pm
A person being assaulted at a west end Kingston Transit transfer station
A person being assaulted at a west end Kingston Transit transfer station. Kingston police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston Police are looking to the public for help in locating six suspects in a violent west end attack.

The assault occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

Read more: Kingston Police ask for public’s assistance in search for theft suspect

According to police, a person was assaulted at the city transit transfer station in the area of 945 Gardiners Rd.

Kingston Police
Kingston Police.
Kingston Police
Kingston Police.

A bystander confronted the assailants and suspects fled south across the parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspects were wearing masks and hope the individuals can be identified by the clothing they were wearing.

Trending Now
Kingston Police
Kingston Police.

The assault victim was injured and transported to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Kingston Police
Kingston Police.
PoliceKingstonAssaultnewsSuspectsWest EndVictimKingston TransitGardiners Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers