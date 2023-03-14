Kingston Police searching for multiple suspects in violent west end attack

See more sharing options

Kingston Police are looking to the public for help in locating six suspects in a violent west end attack.

The assault occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

According to police, a person was assaulted at the city transit transfer station in the area of 945 Gardiners Rd.

A bystander confronted the assailants and suspects fled south across the parking lot.

Police say the suspects were wearing masks and hope the individuals can be identified by the clothing they were wearing.

The assault victim was injured and transported to hospital for assessment and treatment.