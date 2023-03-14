B.C. government vows to tackle issue of repeat offenders

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government announced Tuesday that dedicated police-prosecutor-probation officer teams will be formed and focused on repeat violent offenders.

Called the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative, the program will pair police, dedicated prosecutors and probation officers to focus on improving public safety by coordinating responses to and better outcomes for violent offenders.

The government will be investing $25 million over the next three years to support 21 Crown counsel and 21 other BC Prosecution Service staff to establish and then support the prosecution teams, support four full-time BC Corrections officers to develop, coordinate and evaluate the program, support nine correctional supervisors, nine probation officer based in correctional centres and 12 dedicated probation officers based in community corrections offices.

“We are pulling out all the stops to make sure British Columbians feel safe,” Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said in a release. “Our government made a commitment to tackle the complex issue of repeat violent offending, and we’re backing that promise with concrete action. With the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative, government agencies will have the resources they need to pool their expertise and work collaboratively to protect communities and help people break the cycle of offending.”

The government said these teams should start working in communities in April 2023.

It also said consultations are underway with Indigenous stakeholders to ensure case management is culturally appropriate.

“Repeat violent offending is a concern right across the country,” Niki Sharma, B.C.’s Attorney General said in a statement. “That’s why just last week we secured a federal commitment to make legislative changes to the Criminal Code that would add stronger provisions on repeat violent offenders and some firearm offences. At the same time, we’re making changes here in B.C. to strengthen enforcement and improve services to make our communities safer and healthier for everyone.”

Under this program, repeat violent offenders will be closely monitored. The program is designed to help Crown counsel make informed decisions and help people access supports that they need.

