Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Montreal-born makeup artist wins big at 95th Academy Awards

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 7:48 am
Click to play video: '‘Turning Red’ takes Asian Canadian stories to the Oscars'
‘Turning Red’ takes Asian Canadian stories to the Oscars
It is Hollywood’s biggest night as the Academy Awards are set to kick off. Among the Canadians nominated for an Oscar, one animator from Pixar is standing out. Farah Nasser has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal-born makeup artist Adrien Morot won big at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Morot walked away with his first Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for his work on The Whale. 

Morot celebrated the award-winning performance alongside Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, who worked alongside him to transform actor Brendan Fraser into his 600-plus-pound character.

Read more: Quebec’s Adrien Morot snags Oscar nomination for his work on ‘The Whale’

Fraser snagged the Oscar for the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his portrayal in the film.

It took 12 weeks to build all of the body and facial prosthetics for the character.

Morot said the first makeup test, where Fraser was transformed into Charlie, took seven hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Oscars 2023 winners list — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ takes Best Picture

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante took to Twitter to congratulate Morot.

Trending Now

“The talent here continues to shine internationally,” Plante said.

Morot has previously credited his hometown of Montreal and its small film community for jumpstarting his career.

This was Morot’s second Oscar nomination for makeup work.

He was nominated in 2011 for the film Barney’s Version.

More on Entertainment
OscarsAcademy AwardsWhalewinOscarMake-upbrendan fraserThe WhaleOscars 2023Adrien Morotmorot
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers