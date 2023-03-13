Montreal-born makeup artist wins big at 95th Academy Awards

See more sharing options

Montreal-born makeup artist Adrien Morot won big at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Morot walked away with his first Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for his work on The Whale.

Morot celebrated the award-winning performance alongside Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, who worked alongside him to transform actor Brendan Fraser into his 600-plus-pound character.

Fraser snagged the Oscar for the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his portrayal in the film.

It took 12 weeks to build all of the body and facial prosthetics for the character.

Morot said the first makeup test, where Fraser was transformed into Charlie, took seven hours.

Toutes mes félicitations au Montréalais Adrien Morot qui a remporté un Oscar pour les meilleurs maquillages et coiffures pour son travail sur The Whale! Le talent d’ici continue de briller à l’international. Bravo! 👏 #polmtl #Oscar — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 13, 2023

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante took to Twitter to congratulate Morot.

“The talent here continues to shine internationally,” Plante said.

Morot has previously credited his hometown of Montreal and its small film community for jumpstarting his career.

This was Morot’s second Oscar nomination for makeup work.

He was nominated in 2011 for the film Barney’s Version.