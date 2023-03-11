Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Water quality advisory extended for Okanagan Falls lower zone

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 7:21 pm
A map showing the lower and upper water zones in Okanagan Falls. View image in full screen
A map showing the lower and upper water zones in Okanagan Falls. RDOS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A water quality advisory has been extended for the lower zone of the Okanagan Falls water system.

Announced earlier this week, the Regional District for Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) says the advisory for manganese will remain in place until further notice.

The regional district says it “recognizes that residents in the lower zone are continuing to encounter poor water quality and the RDOS is working on making changes to the water system with the anticipation of long-term improvements to the water quality.”

Read more: Group hopes to revitalize Okanagan Falls, B.C. with three large projects

The RDOS says it’s also working on one well in the zone, but that affected residents are advised to use a safe source of drinking water in the meantime.

Story continues below advertisement

Maintenance work on one well, No. 5, is complete, including parts replacement plus cleaning and disinfecting.

Another well, No. 2, has been removed from service, with the RDOS saying the change has resulted in some minor changes in water flow, resulting in sediments being stirred up, affecting water quality.

The RDOS says the plan is to have the lower zone supplied solely by well No. 5, “which does not have issues that well No. 2 has with elevated iron and manganese.”

Click to play video: 'Shuswap Watershed Council calls on province to take more action on algae blooms'
Shuswap Watershed Council calls on province to take more action on algae blooms

The regional district added that preliminary findings indicate that well No. 5 can likely meet the lower zone demand for the majority of the year, though further flow testing will be conducted during the next two weeks.

Trending Now

But to accommodate the flow testing, the RDOS says it will also be completing its annual watermain flushing, with that program slated to take place during the last week of March.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Groundbreaking held for North Okanagan sewer project'
Groundbreaking held for North Okanagan sewer project
Healthsouth okanaganrdosOkanagan FallsRegional District Okanagan-Similkameenregional districtwater quality advisoryokanagan falls drinking waterokanagan falls waterokanagan falls water advisorywater quality advisory extendedwatermain flushing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers