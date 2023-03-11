SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manoah, Kirk re-sign with Blue Jays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2023 2:18 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Ace pitcher Alek Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts.

The 25-year-old Manoah had a 16-7 record last season with a 2.24 earned-run average and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings pitched.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners'
Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners
Story continues below advertisement

Kirk emerged as Toronto’s top catcher last year, hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 runs batted in and walks.

He was named to his first-ever all-star team and earned a Silver Slugger Award as the best hitter at his position in the American League.

Infielder Otto Lopez and relief pitcher Zach Pop, both Canadian, were re-signed.

Trending Now

Outfielder Nathan Lukes, pitchers Hagen Danner, Thomas Hatch, Nate Pearson, Zach Thompson, Mitch White and Yosver Zulueta as well as infielders Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz, Leonardo Jimenez, and Orelvis Martinez were also signed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers