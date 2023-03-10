Manitoba’s health minister responds to pleas for support outlined in letter from Grace Hospital staff

Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon reacted on Friday to concerns regarding a letter addressed to the province by distressed staff at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital. Gordon insisted that the province is “responding proactively” to the concerns of Manitoba physicians by increasing the family doctor seats to 80, instituting incentives for international students in addition to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority approving “additional supports” for the Grace Hospital.
