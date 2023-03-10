Menu

Crime

Northern Ontario man faces child pornography charges after online exploitation probe

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 4:33 pm
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An Elliot Lake, Ont., resident is facing multiple charges following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics unit and East Algona detachment arrested and charged the 49-year-old man on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant in City of Elliot Lake and seized several electronic devices.

Jason Goulet, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear on April 3, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake.

“Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized,” police said in a statement.

“The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.”

Resources for parents and caregivers are available online.

