National

Canada

Regina road crews are standing by for expected weekend snow dump

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 2:03 pm
Regina’s Manager of Roadways and Seasonal Operations Tyler Bien spoke about snow-clearing preparations on Friday, ahead of a large snowstorm expected to hit the city over the weekend. Bien said the forecast is calling for 10cm to 15cm of snow and crews are set to begin as soon as the snow falls. He added that once the storm response ends when the snow stops falling, the crews will move into a standard snow-clearing operation.

