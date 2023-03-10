Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region, and Wellington County

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 11:47 am
Kitchener snowfall View image in full screen
Duke Street in Kitchener following a winter storm in January 2022. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It is a snowy start to the March break.

Snow began to fall around 8 a.m. Friday in areas of Waterloo Region, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, and Wellington County.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory as widespread snow is expected to push across the province.

The weather agency is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow to fall in Southern Ontario on Friday.

Read more: Between 4 and 20 cm of snow expected for parts of southern Ontario

It adds snow will be heavy at times and visibility will be reduced, making it tough for people commuting from work in the afternoon or heading out of town early for the March break.

Trending Now

However, the weather agency says the snow should taper off later Friday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, travellers should budget extra time and adjust travel plans accordingly as the weather will make driving conditions hazardous.

 

More on Canada
SnowWeatherKitchener newsGuelph NewsWaterlooWinter StormCambridgeWellington CountyWaterloo RegionMarch Breakwinter travel advisoryReduced Visibility
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers