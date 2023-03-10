Winter travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region, and Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

It is a snowy start to the March break.

Snow began to fall around 8 a.m. Friday in areas of Waterloo Region, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, and Wellington County.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory as widespread snow is expected to push across the province.

The weather agency is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow to fall in Southern Ontario on Friday.

Read more: Between 4 and 20 cm of snow expected for parts of southern Ontario

It adds snow will be heavy at times and visibility will be reduced, making it tough for people commuting from work in the afternoon or heading out of town early for the March break.

However, the weather agency says the snow should taper off later Friday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, travellers should budget extra time and adjust travel plans accordingly as the weather will make driving conditions hazardous.