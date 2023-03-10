Menu

Crime

Man approaches teen girl with knife then robs, sexually assaults her: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 12:09 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto police say they are looking for a man who approached a teen girl with a knife, then robbed and sexually assaulted her in broad daylight Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Pharmacy Avenue and Corinthian Boulevard area, south of Finch Avenue East, at 2:30 p.m.

Police said a man approached a 17-year-old girl “unprovoked” with a knife, put his arm around her and made her walk with him.

The suspect then demanded that the girl give him her cellphone and threatened to harm her if she didn’t stay quiet, police said.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

As they got to the area of Huntingwood Drive and Fairglen Avenue, the girl was able to yell for help and escape, police said. The suspect fled east on Huntingwood Drive.

The girl reported the incident when she got home as she had given the man her cellphone.

The man was described as around 25 years old, five-foot-five to five-foot-eight, with a medium build, light beard and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket with orange inside, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

