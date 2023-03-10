Simcoe County to avoid bulk of winter storm, with some flurries still in the forecast

Simcoe County will mostly stay out of the path of the winter storm hitting other parts of Ontario but will still get a few flurries.

South of the area, Environment Canada is predicting some regions will see between four and 20 centimetres of snow.

Looking at Simcoe County and the Innisfil area, Environment Canada Metrologist Gerald Cheng said the region would avoid most of the stormy weather plaguing the south end of the province.

“Right now, we’re seeing the snow on the radar, and slowly the system is edging its way towards the north where Innisfil and Simcoe County are, but the bulk of the snow will stay south,” Cheng said.

“Some might want more snow for the ski resorts to squeeze out the ski season, but we are not getting the bulk of the snow in the Simcoe County region.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cheng said while most of the storm will be staying out of the area, residents can still expect to see a few flurries Friday.

Read more: Between 4 and 20 cm of snow expected for parts of southern Ontario

“If you are travelling south on the 400, around Innisfil, we are expecting about two to five centimetres out of this system, and that will come later today. In the late morning, the light snow will start, and then slowly, it will start to accumulate,” Cheng said Friday.

“If you are situated farther north, and around Barrie and Orillia, you might be lucky to get to it two centimetres.”

Cheng is cautioning people planning to travel south to be safe and keep in mind conditions will change the further south they go.

“We recognize this is a very big travel day, and everybody wants to get somewhere because it is the start of March break. So certainly, if you do need to travel to the south, keep in mind that there is much more snow.”

He said temperatures would stay around normal for this time of year, with daytime highs around 1 C and overnight lows around -8 C.

When looking at the forecast, Chen said there won’t be much change over the weekend, with mild flurries still possible.

Story continues below advertisement

He said another storm system is on the way for much of Ontario, and Simcoe County might get more snow.