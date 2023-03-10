Saskatoon bridge project gives crash course on zipper merges

See more sharing options

The city of Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge construction is bringing up the topic of zipper merges in the community.

Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson with SGI, likens the merge to a fast food restaurant double lane drive-thru, saying it keeps a larger volume of traffic moving through in a smooth and efficient manner.

McMurchy adds issues arise when drivers don’t use both lanes, and people shouldn’t think of the merge as jumping the queue.

The nine-month-long rehabilitation project on the bridge began on Feb. 28.