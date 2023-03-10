Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon bridge project gives crash course on zipper merges

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 9:16 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon bridge project gives crash course on zipper merges'
Saskatoon bridge project gives crash course on zipper merges
Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson with SGI, likens the merge to a fast food restaurant double lane drive-thru, saying it keeps a larger volume of traffic moving through in a smooth and efficient manner.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city of Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge construction is bringing up the topic of zipper merges in the community.

Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson with SGI, likens the merge to a fast food restaurant double lane drive-thru, saying it keeps a larger volume of traffic moving through in a smooth and efficient manner.

McMurchy adds issues arise when drivers don’t use both lanes, and people shouldn’t think of the merge as jumping the queue.

The nine-month-long rehabilitation project on the bridge began on Feb. 28.

Click to play video: 'Major construction project on Circle Drive North Bridge'
Major construction project on Circle Drive North Bridge
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsTrafficCity of SaskatoonConstructionDrivingZipper MergeCircle Drive North Bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers