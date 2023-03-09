Menu

Canada

Bill delaying assisted dying expansion for mental illness passed by House of Commons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 8:09 pm
A Liberal bill to delay the planned expansion of Canada’s medically assisted dying regime has passed third reading in the Senate.

The expansion, which was originally slated for March 17, would include people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.

Justice Minister David Lametti announced the delay in February, saying more time was needed to ensure health-care professionals and Canadian society were prepared for the expansion.

Expansion of assisted dying for mental illness to be delayed until 2024 in new bill

That will now happen one year later, in March 2024.

Federal officials say the delay will allow more time to develop practice standards and assessment guidelines for complex assisted-dying requests.

While all parties supported the delay, the Conservatives are calling for the expansion to be scrapped altogether.

Click to play video: 'Expansion of assisted dying for mental illness in Canada to be delayed until 2024'
Expansion of assisted dying for mental illness in Canada to be delayed until 2024
© 2023 The Canadian Press

