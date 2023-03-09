Menu

Canada

Never too early to start spring flooding preparations: RDOS

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 7:06 pm
With the start of spring almost here, it won’t be long before snowpacks in the Southern Interior start melting, leading to concerns of spring flooding. View image in full screen
With the start of spring almost here, it won’t be long before snowpacks in the Southern Interior start melting, leading to concerns of spring flooding. Simon Little / Global News
With warm weather on the horizon, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says it’s a good idea to start preparing for spring flooding.

It may seem odd to talk about flooding right now, considering Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of snow on Friday throughout the Okanagan.

But the following weekend, the national weather agency is calling for sunny skies and temperatures reaching 10 C.

Read more: Snowpack level in Okanagan increases slightly to 124% of normal

“As winter ends and warmer temperatures are forecast, spring melt may begin,” said the regional district, adding that taking proactive measures can prevent or minimize potential damage.

“Now is the time to start preparing if you live in vulnerable areas, on or near floodplains within the RDOS, or if you have previously experienced spring flooding.”

According to the regional district, property owners are responsible for protecting their homes and property from flooding.

“Emergency preparedness also includes establishing plans to ensure your family and pet’s needs are considered before an unexpected event occurs,” said the RDOS.

“Pre-planning will help your family cope with the stress of dealing with an evacuation alert of order.”

