Saskatchewan regular gas price surges up to 15 cents per litre

Regular fuel prices in Saskatchewan have jumped up this week. An expert says the price spike is nothing unusual.

After holding steady since January at around $1.45 per litre, prices for regular gas have jumped up again this week. The average gas price in Regina jumped up by 8 cents in a week. In Saskatoon the price for regular fuel went up by 15 cents after dropping to $1.41 per litre at the end of February.

This puts prices in both of Saskatchewan’s biggest metro areas around $1.55 per litre.

Prices are still lower than last year, when the regular gas price this time was around 1.66 cents per litre.

Regular gas prices have been steady from the start of January 2023 with an increase early March. Gasbuddy

According to Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy, the price jump is not uncommon.

“It is nothing out of the ordinary, really. Everything that I am seeing is fairly typical and happens every year as we transition to more expensive summer gasoline. Every year, the gas price goes up, not only in Saskatchewan, but across Canada.”

DeHaan said that prices could continue to rise until Victoria Day, after which he predicts they will drop again.

The price of diesel has been on a steady decline since last year and continues to do so.