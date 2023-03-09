Menu

Saskatchewan regular gas price surges up to 15 cents per litre

By Jeffrey Meskens Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 5:13 pm
Gas is pumped at a Costco Warehouse in Cranberry, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for January. The consumer price index is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates eight times in the past year in an attempt to cool the economy and bring down inflation. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). View image in full screen
Regular fuel prices in Saskatchewan have jumped up this week. An expert says the price spike is nothing unusual.

After holding steady since January at around $1.45 per litre, prices for regular gas have jumped up again this week. The average gas price in Regina jumped up by 8 cents in a week. In Saskatoon the price for regular fuel went up by 15 cents after dropping to $1.41 per litre at the end of February.

Read more: Fuel thefts in Saskatchewan spiked by 70% in 2022

This puts prices in both of Saskatchewan’s biggest metro areas around $1.55 per litre.

Prices are still lower than last year, when the regular gas price this time was around 1.66 cents per litre.

Graph showing steady regular gas prices from the start of January 2023 with an increase early March. View image in full screen
Regular gas prices have been steady from the start of January 2023 with an increase early March. Gasbuddy

According to Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy, the price jump is not uncommon.

“It is nothing out of the ordinary, really. Everything that I am seeing is fairly typical and happens every year as we transition to more expensive summer gasoline. Every year, the gas price goes up, not only in Saskatchewan, but across Canada.”

DeHaan said that prices could continue to rise until  Victoria Day, after which he predicts they will drop again.

The price of diesel has been on a steady decline since last year and continues to do so.

