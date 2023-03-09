Calgary police seek info on suspect who they say assaulted senior at Central Library

Calgary police are seeking a suspect accused of assaulting a senior at a downtown library in October 2022.

At about 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022, the senior was on the fourth floor of the Calgary Public Library’s Central Library sitting at a computer station. The senior left the computer to ask the staff for assistance and when he returned, another man was sitting at the computer.

The senior asked the unknown man to move as he was still logged into the computer using his library account. The man got up, retrieved another chair and sat next to the senior.

Police believe a disagreement followed and it escalated into a physical altercation: the senior was thrown to the ground and knocked unconscious, and was struck multiple times in the face by the suspect who then fled.

The victim was taken to hospital and has since been released.

“Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect, captured on CCTV, as traditional methods have not been successful,” a CPS statement said.

The suspect is described as a young man with a slim build, black hair dyed blond, and was wearing dark pants, brown loafer-style shoes and a jacket with a blue, purple and grey pattern.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.