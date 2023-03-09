Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek info on suspect who they say assaulted senior at Central Library

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 2:26 pm
CCTV images of a suspect Calgary police are seeking information on following an assault on a senior at a city library. View image in full screen
CCTV images of a suspect Calgary police are seeking information on following an assault on a senior at a city library. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are seeking a suspect accused of assaulting a senior at a downtown library in October 2022.

At about 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022, the senior was on the fourth floor of the Calgary Public Library’s Central Library sitting at a computer station. The senior left the computer to ask the staff for assistance and when he returned, another man was sitting at the computer.

The senior asked the unknown man to move as he was still logged into the computer using his library account. The man got up, retrieved another chair and sat next to the senior.

Read more: Northeast Calgary shooting believed to be motivated by road rage: police

Police believe a disagreement followed and it escalated into a physical altercation: the senior was thrown to the ground and knocked unconscious, and was struck multiple times in the face by the suspect who then fled.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital and has since been released.

“Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect, captured on CCTV, as traditional methods have not been successful,” a CPS statement said.

Click to play video: 'Police lay hate-motivated charges after Beltline assault'
Police lay hate-motivated charges after Beltline assault

The suspect is described as a young man with a slim build, black hair dyed blond, and was wearing dark pants, brown loafer-style shoes and a jacket with a blue, purple and grey pattern.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceAssaultCalgary AssaultCalgary Public LibraryCalgary Central LibraryLibrary assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers