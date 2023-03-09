Toronto man charged in drugs and weapons investigation in Waterloo region

See more sharing options

A Toronto man is facing a number of charges after an investigation by Waterloo Regional Police’s drugs and firearms unit.

Members of the unit went to a home in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area in Toronto on Wednesday to execute a search warrant.

Police found two loaded firearms inside the home as well as suspected fentanyl and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

They arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene.

Charges include trafficking a controlled substance, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited device.

He is due to appear in court on Thursday.