Crime

Toronto man charged in drugs and weapons investigation in Waterloo region

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 2:44 pm
Waterloo police seized a number of drugs and weapons at a Toronto home.
Waterloo police seized a number of drugs and weapons at a Toronto home. WRPS
A Toronto man is facing a number of charges after an investigation by Waterloo Regional Police’s drugs and firearms unit.

Members of the unit went to a home in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area in Toronto on Wednesday to execute a search warrant.

Police found two loaded firearms inside the home as well as suspected fentanyl and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

They arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene.

Read more: Firearm, drugs recovered during traffic stop in Kitchener: police

Charges include trafficking a controlled substance, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited device.

He is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

