Politics

B.C. becomes first province to remove outdated gendered and binary language

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 12:36 pm
How Canadian doctors are leading by example in organ donor registration
B.C. to become the first province in Canada to remove outdated and gendered language for residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Ut
B.C. will soon become the first province in Canada to remove outdated gendered and binary language.

Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation introduced legislation to “correct outdated language by amending more than 2,300 instances of outdated gendered and binary terms from 21 ministries across 210 provincial statutes,” according to a release from the province.

Some of the changes include terms such as “he/she” or “sister/brother,” and those will be replaced with gender-neutral alternatives.

Read more: Ontario-born filmmaker receives non-binary birth certificate after legal battle

In addition, terms such as “chairman” or “workmen” will be updated to refer to the “chair” or “workers.”

“Trans and non-binary people, particularly youth, can be erased by laws that use only he and she,” said Adrienne Smith, litigation director at the Catherine White Holman Wellness Society trans legal clinic. “This change signals to those people that they are important, and that they are included and protected by the law.”

B.C. makes changes to gender destination process

Since 2020, the government has also amended more than 1,400 instances of outdated gendered and binary language from provincial regulations, according to the province.

Trending Now

Read more: Gender-neutral terms for God? The Church of England is considering them

“The Government of British Columbia has an obligation to serve all citizens respectfully and equitably,” said Aaron Devor, founder and inaugural chair in transgender studies at the University of Victoria. “Ensuring that government documents use language that recognizes and includes British Columbians of all genders brings us one step closer to that ideal.”

