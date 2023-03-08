Twins thump Jays 7-0 in spring training

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Kala’i Rosario belted a three-run homer and Willi Castro slashed three hits as the Minnesota Twins had three R-B-I doubles in a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in spring training baseball action on Wednesday.

Matt Wallner opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a run-scoring double off Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah.

Castro added to the Twins’ lead with a double in the fifth that scored Brooks Lee.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee hit the Twins’ third RBI double and Tyler White drove in another run with a single to put the Twins up 4-0 midway through the seventh inning.

Rosario capped the scoring with his three-run shot in the ninth.

Castro went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored a run.

Manoah took the loss after surrendering one earned run and striking out four over 3 1/3 innings.

Minnesota’s pitchers limited the Jays to four hits. Starter Bailey Ober threw two no-hit innings before giving way to Randy Dobnak, who picked up the win with one hit, one walk and a strikeout over 2 2/3 innings.

Toronto (6-5) will field a pair of split squads Thursday against the Braves at home and the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.