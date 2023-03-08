Family issues plea for driver to come forward after fatal Deerfoot Trail hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a woman who died after being hit while walking along Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail is trying to get some closure on their daughter’s death.

At around 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 24, a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian occurred in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail between Peigan Trail S.E. and 17 Avenue S.E.

“It’s our understanding that a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles who all fled the scene,” Calgary Police Service (CPS) Sgt. Colin Foster said Wednesday.

The family of the deceased released a statement via police, addressing the driver(s).

“We understand that it must have been a shock when it happened. We offer our empathy and compassion to you,” the statement reads.

“We are not angry, only sad. We imagine you are as well. Please, we appeal to you to come forward so that we can begin to heal and move on in life as best as we collectively can.”

Foster said police are trying to help the family with their closure.

“This is a family that lost a daughter. This is a family that are grieving for the loss of their daughter. They want to understand why somebody hit their daughter and didn’t stay at the scene,” the collision reconstruction sergeant told Global News.

“Somebody out there knows what happened. Somebody out there knows somebody who was involved in this crash, this incident. We ask them, please come forward.”

Police believe one or more of those vehicles would have sustained front-end damage and are specifically looking for a dark-coloured small- to mid-sized sedan.

“I appreciate there’s hundreds and thousands of those vehicles in Calgary and the surrounding area. But somebody knows something and we encourage anybody with information, no matter how small, to please come forward and help us with the investigation,” Foster said.

Calgary police are also hoping someone travelling along Deerfoot on that late January evening will share their dashcam footage.

“There’s lots of dashcams out there on cars these days. People will have seen the crash happened. It’s a busy stretch of roadway, especially at 6:30 at night. So somebody saw something,” Foster said.

“We have had some people come forward. We want more people to come forward and help us help the family.”

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam from around that time and stretch of roadway is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.