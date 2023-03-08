Menu

Crime

Wanted man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ caught: Virden RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 4:32 pm
An RCMP vehicle
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Police in Manitoba say a wanted man from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation has been arrested.

Virden RCMP asked the public to be on the lookout for Seril Mazawasicuna after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 26.

Read more: Virden RCMP look for armed, dangerous man after alleged assault at First Nation

They said the 32-year-old was wanted after another man was assaulted and held against his will at home on Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation Feb. 24.

At the time RCMP said they found the victim at the residence but a suspect had fled prior to their arrival. There’s been no word from police on the victim’s condition.

Sioux Valley man charged with first-degree murder, Manitoba RCMP say

Police had warned the public not to approach Mazawasicuna, who they said was considered to be armed and dangerous.

In a release Wednesday investigators said Mazawasicuna has since been arrested.

He is facing 16 charges including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: Suspect facing 16 charges in violent incident continues to evade Manitoba RCMP

The arrest comes two days after police said two women aged 34 and 37, both from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation, had also been arrested in connection with the assault.

Trending Now

The two women have each been charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation is 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Assault Winnipeg crime Manitoba RCMP Wanted Man Forcible Confinement Virden RCMP Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation
