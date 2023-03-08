Wanted man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ caught: Virden RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Manitoba say a wanted man from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation has been arrested.

Virden RCMP asked the public to be on the lookout for Seril Mazawasicuna after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 26.

They said the 32-year-old was wanted after another man was assaulted and held against his will at home on Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation Feb. 24.

At the time RCMP said they found the victim at the residence but a suspect had fled prior to their arrival. There’s been no word from police on the victim’s condition.

Police had warned the public not to approach Mazawasicuna, who they said was considered to be armed and dangerous.

In a release Wednesday investigators said Mazawasicuna has since been arrested.

He is facing 16 charges including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.

The arrest comes two days after police said two women aged 34 and 37, both from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation, had also been arrested in connection with the assault.

The two women have each been charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation is 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Seril Mazawasicuna has been arrested. The #rcmpmb thanks the public and media for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/tb2mv6bYdX — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 8, 2023