Canada

‘Record-breaking’ year for organizers of Guelph hospital foundation fundraiser

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 8, 2023 11:39 am
The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital held its annual Black Tie Bingo gala. View image in full screen
The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital held its annual Black Tie Bingo gala. FGGH
The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital says it is expecting a record-breaking year in fundraising.

Its 27th annual Black Tie Bingo gala took place Saturday at The Grand Guelph event centre.

In a news release, the foundation says the money is still being counted and believes the net proceeds from its main fundraiser will exceed its expectations.

It cited the generosity of the community, an array of auction prizes and increased sponsorship as reasons the gala was a success.

Read more: Guelph radio announcer shares story of stroke in hospital fundraising campaign

Donations included a $100,000 match by donor James Hutton, who made the pledge in honour of his parents, who died during the pandemic.

The foundation says the match doubled what it has raised from the gala, and Hutton later agreed to match up to an additional $50,000 in donations until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Funds raised will be used to help purchase urgently needed patient care equipment to support the surgical team.

 

