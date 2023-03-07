Peterborough teen to represent Canada at Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Children’s Congress

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., teenager hopes to inspire change and support for youth battling diabetes during an upcoming youth congress in Washington, D.C.

Tilly Stimpson, 15, was recently selected as a youth advocate to represent Canada at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) 2023 Children’s Congress in July.

The JDRF says it is the largest funder and advocate for Type 1 diabetes research in Canada. In March 2022, Diabetes Canada reported 11.7 million Canadians were living with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age two and half, Tilly says she has no recollection of a “normal life.” Her routine includes carrying and using a variety of glucose monitors, testing strips, and more.

She shares the same challenges as her father.

“The lows are definitely living with the disease day-to-day,” she said. “I struggle with a lot of mental health issues for diabetes. I know a lot of other Canadian diabetics do too.”

“The highs for advocacy is probably meeting the other diabetics and knowing that you are making a change.”

JDRF Canada Youth Advocate Tilly Stimpson selected to represent Canada at the JDRF 2023 Children’s Congress! 💙 Tilly was diagnosed with T1D at age 2 and a half, in 2010. — JDRF Canada (@JDRF_Canada) February 24, 2023

The biannual congress will gather 160 children living with Type 1 diabetes who will meet with some of the top U.S. government decision makers to share their struggles and try to encourage lawmakers to provide more funding for diabetes supports and research.

“We meet with the lawmakers and talk about your asks. I’m sure what the ask is yet…I think it will be along the lines of insulin costs because the costs for Americans are really bad,” said Tilly.

“We’re going to hopefully make a difference for that.”

It won’t be her first time at an advocacy gathering. The Thomas A. Stewart Second School student has attended JDRF’s Kids for a Cure three times (once virtually) to meet with Canadian lawmakers and has been a key speaker at the JDRF’s Access for All speakers’ circuit in Durham area and at Queen’s Park.

The JDRF notes that to mark the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin in 2021, Tilly wrote 100 letters to seniors in nursing homes and the community to provide company during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

She’s also participated in a number of fundraisers in support of diabetes research including the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes and JDRF walks in Peterborough, Ottawa and Toronto since 2010. In total, she has helped raise over $80,000 for diabetes research.

Tilly has also participated in n two clinical trials, been a stock image photography model for diabetes representation and was nominated in Peterborough for her advocacy work for “Inspire Women: Day of the Girl” in 2020.

“Get involved with the JDRF — it’s a really amazing cause,” said Stimpson. “Just getting involved in the community is a really big eye-opener for you. Just knowing you are making a change is really important.”

Honoured to be selected, Tilley hopes to make connections and friendships with other diabetes. Moreover, she hopes her appeal leaves a lasting impact with U.S. Congress members.

“I hope so — I really hope it makes a difference for the lawmakers in the U.S. and in Canada,” she said.