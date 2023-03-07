Menu

Canada

A Supreme Court of Canada justice is facing a conduct complaint. What we know

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 1:39 pm
Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown, wearing red and white ceremonial dress, looks on View image in full screen
Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown looks on during his welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court in Ottawa on October 6, 2015. The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint about the alleged conduct of Russell Brown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint about the alleged conduct of Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown.

In a statement, the council says the complaint against Brown, received Jan. 29, was referred to Christopher Hinkson, chief justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and chairperson of the council’s judicial conduct committee.

Brown provided comments to Hinkson, at his request, about the complaint on Feb. 20.

The Supreme Court recently said Brown had been on a leave of absence since early February, but did not disclose the reason.

The judicial council says that due to questions about Brown’s absence, Hinkson decided it was in the public interest to announce the review of the matter.

The council has not publicly specified the nature of the complaint against Brown and is not commenting further on the matter at this time.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

