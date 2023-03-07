Menu

Canada

Quebec’s transport minister cuts Europe trip short as crisis rocks SAAQ

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 10:21 am
SAAQ implements solutions to try to solve ongoing problems
After days of lineups and confusion, the province's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) has put mitigating measures in place to try to easy the chaos for customers and staff. But on the ground, it seems there is little relief. As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, some are blaming the SAAQ's management for ignoring red flags.
Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault is cutting short her trip to Europe so she can return to the province to help resolve the customer service crisis rocking the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

The decision was confirmed Tuesday to The Canadian Press by Louis-Julien Dufresne, a spokesperson for Guilbault.

The SAAQ, the government body responsible for licensing drivers and providing public auto insurance in Quebec, underwent a digital overhaul for several weeks.

Read more: Clients claim no changes in spite of SAAQ relief measures

The new online platform was supposed to be fully up and running by Feb. 20, but that isn’t the case. The SAAQ now says it could take until the end of April for services to be fully restored.

As a result, there have been service delays and long lines of angry customers that stretch around the building at several SAAQ outlets.

Last week, Guilbeault announced a battle of additional measures — including extending opening hours and hiring 150 more employees to help drivers.

Read more: Quebec’s auto insurance board hopes services will be back to normal end of April

But clients told Global News this week the mitigation plan has done little to resolve the ongoing issues and long wait times.

The SAAQ’s digital platform was supposed to allow customers to carry out most transactions online. Since its launch on Feb. 20, about 103,000 Quebecers have successfully used it among the 335,000 customers served.

 — with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and Kalina Laframboise

