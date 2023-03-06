Menu

Crime

Teen shot, killed on Amherst Street in Winnipeg: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 1:36 pm
Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in 200 block of Amherst Street early Monday. A 17-year-old boy who was also shot, survived, police say. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in 200 block of Amherst Street early Monday. A 17-year-old boy who was also shot, survived, police say. Global News/Rudi Pawlychyn
A teenage boy is dead and another is recovering following a shooting on a St. James street early Monday.

Police say two male victims, one 15 and the other 17, were found with gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Amherst Street, around 1 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police find homicide victim thanks to tip from man stabbed at Main Street hotel

The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

The 15-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Click to play video: 'Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment'
Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

Police haven’t said what led up to the shootings or whether they happened inside or outside a home.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers remained at the scene throughout the morning.

Read more: 3 charged with 1st-degree murder in men’s deaths in downtown Winnipeg

No arrests have been announced and police haven’t said whether or not any suspects have been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Police remained at the scene later in the day Monday. View image in full screen
Police remained at the scene later in the day Monday. Global News/Rudi Pawlychyn
ShootingWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg shootingSt. JamesAmherst Streetst james shooting
