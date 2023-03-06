Teen shot, killed on Amherst Street in Winnipeg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy is dead and another is recovering following a shooting on a St. James street early Monday.

Police say two male victims, one 15 and the other 17, were found with gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Amherst Street, around 1 a.m.

The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

The 15-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shootings or whether they happened inside or outside a home.

Officers remained at the scene throughout the morning.

No arrests have been announced and police haven’t said whether or not any suspects have been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.