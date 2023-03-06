Menu

Canada

Construction of elevated bike lanes begins on portion of Toronto’s College Street

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 1:06 pm
File photo. Bike lanes. View image in full screen
File photo. Bike lanes.
The City of Toronto says starting this week, College Street will be reduced to two lanes — one lane for each direction — as crews begin work to install elevated bike lanes.

Officials said the work begins the week of March 6 and will affect College Street between Manning Avenue and Bay Street.

The city’s plan is to upgrade the exiting bike lanes to separated cycle tracks.

“The upcoming work will include the installation of elevated cycle tracks from Manning Avenue to Spadina Avenue, and at grade from Spadina Avenue to Bay Street,” the city said.

Read more: Residents urge Toronto committee to not make Yonge Street bike lanes permanent

Crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday to Friday, with work after-hours and on weekends as required, the city said.

The work is expected to take two months to complete from March to May, the city said.

The construction area on College Street from Manning Avenue to Bay Street. View image in full screen
The construction area on College Street from Manning Avenue to Bay Street. City of Toronto
