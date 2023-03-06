Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CN workers back union strike mandate as contract talks for 3,000 employees continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 9:26 am
CN rail trains are shown at a train yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. CN workers have backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees. View image in full screen
CN rail trains are shown at a train yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. CN workers have backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

CN workers backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees.

Unifor announced Sunday that workers with Local 100 are 98 per cent in favour of a strike while those with Council 4000 voted 97 per cent to back job action.

The union says the two sides are in the final stages of negotiations, with another round of talks set for next week.

Read more: VIA Rail CEO tells MPs climate change is leaving transport networks vulnerable

Unifor says it broke off talks with CN last month and started the strike vote as it called on the railway company to withdraw concessions.

Trending Now

Unifor has said some concessions include loss of accrued vacation entitlements, removal of consent for early retirement at age 55, and a flex benefit plan that does not expand coverage and would make workers to pay for services such as dental.

Story continues below advertisement

CN says its latest offer includes a net increase in pay and benefits.

The Montreal-headquartered company says it does not expect its operations to be impacted if the workers — including clerical staff and mechanics — take labour action.

Click to play video: 'Global National: March 5'
Global National: March 5
UniforCN RailCNCanada jobsMontreal jobsCN strikeCN collective agreementCN contract negotiationsCN contract talksCN strike mandate
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers