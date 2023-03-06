Vehicle strikes building, catches on fire in Tecumseh, Ont., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a building in Tecumseh, Ont., over the weekend.

On Sunday, at 9 p.m., a vehicle was reported on fire in the area of Lesperance Road at Riverside Drive.

Investigators say that the lone vehicle lost control and struck a brick structure. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to it catching on fire and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.