Vehicle strikes building, catches on fire in Tecumseh, Ont., OPP say

OPP say a vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a building in Tecumseh, Ont., over the weekend.
On Sunday, at 9 p.m., a vehicle was reported on fire in the area of Lesperance Road at Riverside Drive.
Investigators say that the lone vehicle lost control and struck a brick structure. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to it catching on fire and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
