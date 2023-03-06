Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Trailer fire at North Vancouver terminal seen for kilometres around, no injuries: fire officials

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 12:07 am
North Vancouver Terminal Fire
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Danks with the North Vancouver City Fire Department says the fire started in a trailer on the property of Vancouver Pile Driving around 7 p.m. Sunday. No one was injured and a cause has not been determined. @UncleWinks / Twitter
Fire crews on the North Shore knocked down a fire inside a parked trailer in an industrial area Sunday evening.

The fire broke out at the G3 Terminal Vancouver in the City of North Vancouver.

Smoke and flames were seen pouring into the night sky and it could be seen for kilometres around.

It occurred in the parking lot of Vancouver Pile Driving, according to Mike Danks, Assistant Fire Chief with North Vancouver City Fire Department.

Read more: Vancouver police investigating homicide in Killarney neighbourhood

He says fire crews got the call around 7:20 p.m. after someone reported hearing an explosion coming from the area.

“So, we’re on the Vancouver Pile Driving site and they have a roughly 10ft by 30ft ATCO trailer that serves as their lunch trailer,” Danks explained.

During the knockdown of the fire Danks says no injuries were reported.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. to hold public meeting on potential 17.5% property tax hike

“It appears that was where the fire started. It did spread to some of that neighboring temporary structures and some of the shoring that’s close by but that was contained quite quickly and that’s due in fact to the quick response from North Vancouver City Fire Department and the District of North Vancouver fire and rescue services.”

The trailer that was the source of the fire was completely destroyed.

Danks adds, a cause of the fire has not been established but says a full investigation will take place Monday morning.

Around 16 firefighters were at the scene of the fire.

